Trio burn teen, stomp on testicles after drug deal failure

Two men and a woman kidnapped a teenager, drove him to a remote location at knifepoint, stomped on his testicles and burned him with a cigarette lighter after he failed to complete a drug deal.

(Source: istock.com)

Steven Garratt lent Brody Mitchell his bike and gave him $100 to buy methamphetamine about 4am at Wangaratta in July 2020.

The bike was stolen as Mitchell was buying the drugs and the 19-year-old then panicked, using the drugs himself.

Garratt, 31, became enraged when Mitchell didn't return but found him hours later with help from his neighbour, Billy Collison, and Lauren Sommer, both 23.

The trio dragged him into the back of a car and Garratt threatened the 19-year-old with a knife as they drove to the Warby Ranges.

They made him strip, shoved wet socks in his mouth, and threatened to rape and kill him.

After taking Mitchell back to a house in Wangaratta, Sommer burned him with a lighter as the group interrogated him about the missing bike.

She also spread his legs and stomped on testicles, telling Mitchell: "That's for ripping off Steve - he's like a brother to me."

Collison warned Mitchell they would hurt him "10 times worse" if he told anyone what happened after they released him.

The trio were due to be sentenced before the Victorian County Court on Monday but Sommer did not appear as she had Covid-19 symptoms and wanted to get tested, her lawyer Simon Tan said.

Judge Mark Dean said this was "completely unsatisfactory".

Collison and Garratt had both pleaded guilty to kidnapping and intentionally causing injury.

The 23-year-old also admitted robbing Mitchell's watch and iPhone.

Judge Dean sentenced Collison to three years in prison, but he will be eligible for parole next month after serving 523 days in pre-sentence detention.

Garratt was sentenced to one year in prison, followed by an 18-month community corrections order.

Judge Dean described the attack on Mitchell as a "senseless act of violence" that was cowardly and irrational.

"It is plain that this was completely without justification and involved extensive violence upon a defenceless and outnumbered young man," Judge Dean said.

Sommer is expected to be sentenced on February 18.