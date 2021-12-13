Freight train derails near Hunterville after track wash out

Source: 1News

A train has come off the rails near Hunterville in Manawatū overnight following heavy rain in the region.

A derailed freight train in Hunterville.

A derailed freight train in Hunterville. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Tuesday morning, KiwiRail Executive general manager Siva Sivapakkiam said no one was injured in the crash on the North Island Main Trunk Line, just south of Hunterville, at about 11pm.

One of the north-bound locomotives and about 12 mostly empty wagons came off the tracks, while the second locomotive and a number of other wagons are still on the tracks.

Sivapakkiam added that the derailment also damaged a number of traction poles that hold up the electrified line.

"It appears the rail line has been washed out by heavy rain at a number of points," he said.

"KiwiRail staff are on site and will work to re-open the line as soon as possible. There is no definite timeline for the repair at the moment."

