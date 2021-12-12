Tornado death toll in Kentucky could top 100, governor warns

Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search picked through the tornado-splintered ruins of homes and businesses on Monday, including a candle factory that was bustling with night-shift employees when it was flattened, as Kentucky's governor warned the state's death toll could top 100.

Destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky. (Source: Associated Press)

Factory workers sought refuge in what was supposed to be the safest part of the building, but it may not have mattered because the twister on Saturday was so monstrous, Governor Andy Beshear said.

Authorities on Sunday reported rescuing 40 of the 110 people who were in the building at the time.

By Monday, the hope of finding anyone else alive had all but evaporated.

"It'll be a miracle if we pull anybody else out of that. It's now 15 feet deep of steel and cars on top of where the roof was," the governor said on CNN.

"Just tough.''

Jeremy Creason, Mayfield's fire chief and emergency services director, said rescuers had to crawl over the dead to get to the living.

A nursing home and an Amazon distribution centre also were smashed in other states in the unusual mid-December swarm of twisters.

"I can tell you from reports that I've received I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100," Beshear said.

Emergency response workers amid the rubble of buildings in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Source: Associated Press)

"I've got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean gone. My dad's hometown – half of it isn't standing. It is hard for me to describe.

"I know people can see the visuals, but that goes on for 12 blocks or more in some of these places."

He said that going door to door in search of victims is out of the question in the hard-hit areas: "There are no doors."

The tornado that carved the path of destruction in Kentucky touched down for more than 320 kilometres in the state.

Eleven people were reported killed in and around the city of Bowling Green.

If early reports are confirmed, the twister "will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history", said Victor Gensini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.

The storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December, when normally colder weather limits tornadoes.

It also killed at least six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky.

Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows and roofs were blown off the buildings that were still standing.