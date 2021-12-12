Head fined for swearing at himself during heroic Ashes knock

Source: Associated Press

Travis Head has been docked 15 per cent of his match fee from the first Ashes Test for swearing at himself.

Travis Head plays a shot in the first Ashes Test. (Source: Associated Press)

Stump microphones picked up Head's foul-mouthed self-flagellation at the Gabba, which came during his man-of-the-match knock of 152.

Head was booked for using an "audible obscenity" after missing a delivery from Ben Stokes.

There was no formal hearing, with the South Australian accepting the sanction handed down by match referee David Boon.

The punishment, which included a demerit point, is the same that was meted out to Stokes in 2020 for an abusive tirade he directed at a member of the crowd during a Test in South Africa.

Tim Paine was also fined the same amount at the SCG in 2020-21, when he appealed for some "f***ing consistency" in a rant directed at on-field umpire Paul Wilson.

Cricket

