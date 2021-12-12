Head fined for swearing at himself during heroic Ashes knock

Travis Head has been docked 15 per cent of his match fee from the first Ashes Test for swearing at himself.

Travis Head plays a shot in the first Ashes Test. (Source: Associated Press)

Stump microphones picked up Head's foul-mouthed self-flagellation at the Gabba, which came during his man-of-the-match knock of 152.

Head was booked for using an "audible obscenity" after missing a delivery from Ben Stokes.

There was no formal hearing, with the South Australian accepting the sanction handed down by match referee David Boon.

The punishment, which included a demerit point, is the same that was meted out to Stokes in 2020 for an abusive tirade he directed at a member of the crowd during a Test in South Africa.

Tim Paine was also fined the same amount at the SCG in 2020-21, when he appealed for some "f***ing consistency" in a rant directed at on-field umpire Paul Wilson.