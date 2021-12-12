Hamilton to bring in water restrictions from next week

Source:

Hamilton is moving early to bring in water restrictions for the summer.

Sprinkler (file photo)

Sprinkler (file photo) (Source: istock.com)

The city will go to Smart Water alert level 2 from Wednesday.

This means residents can only use garden sprinklers on alternate days and then only between 6am and 8pm.

The city council says despite recent rainfall, Hamilton is experiencing high temperatures and with it, climbing water consumption.

"Before making the call, we consider a number of factors and look ahead with the goal of saving as much water as we can. We also don't want to seesaw in and out of restrictions," Hamilton City Council City Waters manager Emily Botje said in a statement.

In recent days more than 75-million litres, the equivalent of 30-Olympic swimming pools of water have been used.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoEnvironment

Popular Stories

1

103 new Covid-19 cases in NZ

2

11-year-old referred to youth aid after fleeing Rotorua police

3

Hamilton to bring in water restrictions from next week

4

Covid-19: Crisis negotiator says fear 'causes us to explode'

5

Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

Latest Stories

More Patel heroics almost deny Otago Sparks T20 victory

Hamilton to bring in water restrictions from next week

103 new Covid-19 cases in NZ

Rescue efforts underway after tornadoes sweep US midwest

Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for F1 title decider

Related Stories

Waikato Regional Council issues warning about contaminant breaches

Waikato farming companies, employee fined over $200,000 for illegal effluent dumping

Good Sorts: The Hamiltonian on a one-man mission to supply NZ with thousands of native trees

Seven Waikato farmers, businesses fined more than $300k for unlawfully discharging effluent