At least 70 feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes hit

Source: Associated Press

Kentucky's governor says a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles - more than 200 in his state - and deaths were feared in 10 counties.

Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky

Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky (Source: Associated Press)

Governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference Sunday that at least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.

“This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Beshear said about 110 people were in a Mayfield candle factory hit by a tornado.

Local officials said national guard members and emergency workers from across the state were pouring into Mayfield to help with the search and rescue operation.

