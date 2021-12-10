Woman dies after being swept away in New South Wales flood

A woman has died after being swept away by floodwaters, with parts of the NSW south coast drenched by than 200mm of rain in a day.

The town centre of Mogo has been inundated amid itense flooding. (Source: Nine)

The floodwaters claimed the woman, believed to be aged 37, early on Friday morning after a vehicle she and a man were travelling in became trapped in water at Tuross.

Police were told she exited the vehicle and was then swept away.

The man travelling with her was found nearby and did not require medical treatment.

The woman's body was recovered by the NSW SES at about 7.15am on Friday.

Overnight, the SES conducted 12 flood rescues around the state, two-thirds of them on the south coast amid heavy rain.

Flights out of Sydney Airport were delayed, some for more than an hour as storms hit around Sydney, but a severe weather warning has been cancelled.

"The good news is that we will see a clearing trend, there will be a bit of cloud about but the sun will come out" over the weekend, Bureau of Meteorology NSW and ACT manager Agata Imielska said.

"There are still concerns for flooding ... even though the sun is out, flooding is still continuing.

"It's still raining and it will take some time for some of the water to move through so be monitoring conditions and warnings really closely even after that rainfall has eased."

A number of areas on the south coast had more than 200mm of rain dumped on them in the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday.

Lake Conjola near Ulladulla recorded 204mm, three-quarters of which fell in six hours on Friday morning.

Moruya recorded 209mm, including 122mm in three hours.

In the six hours from 9am on Friday, parts of Campbelltown recorded 70mm of rain, while further inland Goulburn picked up 31mm.

Waterspouts could develop off the coast near Jervis Bay.

There is a risk of flash flooding and roads being cut off, and strong winds could also uproot trees and damage properties.

In the north, a low pressure trough over inland NSW is dragging down moist and tropical air, fuelling severe thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain on the mid north coast, northern rivers and northern tablelands.

The NSW-Queensland border town of Mungindi could become isolated as more heavy rain adds to ongoing floods in both states.

The Barwon River that divides the states is expected to peak near 7.9 metres on Friday at a level higher than the January 2011 floods, delivering major flooding and potentially closing roads.

Roads in and out of Mungindi could potentially be cut off "depending on how high the flood levels get", Imielska said on Thursday.

Flood warnings are current for NSW inland catchments from the Border Rivers to the Murrumbidgee in the south of the state.

The Upper Hunter River is also subject to flood warnings, as are the Snowy and Upper Murray and Mitta Mitta rivers.

Renewed rises are possible in the Lachlan, Namoi, Macquarie and Bogan rivers, where flood warnings are current.