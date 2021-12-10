UK says omicron to become its dominant variant within days

Source: Associated Press

The omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly throughout Great Britain and is likely to become the dominant form of the disease across the country by the middle of this month, the UK Health Security Agency said Saturday.

People wearing face masks on Oxford Street, London

People wearing face masks on Oxford Street, London (Source: istock.com)

New data from the UK confirm that omicron is more easily transmissible than other variants, the agency said in its latest variant technical briefing.

Other studies suggest that both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, though preliminary data show that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70 per cent and 75 per cent after a third booster dose.

The latest data show 568 confirmed or probable omicron infections as of December 8, up from just two one week earlier. If current trends continue, the UK will exceed 1 million omicron infections by the end of December, the health security agency said.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” Dr Jenny Harries, the agency’s chief executive, said in the briefing paper.

While underscoring earlier warnings about the risks posed by the omicron variant, the agency said the data should be treated with caution because the findings are based on early analysis of a small number of cases.

In particular, the agency said scientists don’t know how effective the vaccines will be in preventing severe disease in people exposed to the variant, though it is expected to be “significantly higher” than protection against mild infections.

WorldCoronavirus PandemicUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Casino fights billionaire over $43m loss

2

UK says omicron to become its dominant variant within days

3

Young child dies in sea off Napier's Marine Parade

4

'It was incredibly tough' – Ardern reflecting on the Delta outbreak

5

Person dead after crash involving tanker and car in Hauraki

Latest Stories

Two hospitalised after ammonia leak at freezer works

UK says omicron to become its dominant variant within days

Person dead after crash involving tanker and car in Hauraki

Less than 30 antivax GPs in NZ, college estimates

Casino fights billionaire over $43m loss

Related Stories

Finnish PM missed Covid exposure texts while at nightclub

New restrictions in England to slow spread of Omicron

UK govt under fire after appearing to joke about Xmas party

Violent scenes during Covid restrictions protest in Belgium