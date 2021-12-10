NFL Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former National Football League (NFL) wide receiver Demaryius Thomas,

who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night (local time), said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, appearing in 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He officially announced his retirement in June.

A native of Montrose, a tiny town in southeast Georgia, Thomas managed to make his mark collegiately as a receiver at Georgia Tech.

The Denver Broncos took him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Teaming up with quarterback Peyton Manning, Thomas had a dazzling 2012 season - 94 catches for 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns - that led to the first of those five straight Pro Bowl honours.

He twice had more than 100 catches in a season, highlighted by career bests of 111 catches and 1,619 yards in 2014. He had five straight seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

In Manning's final year, the Broncos defeated Carolina in the Super Bowl to cap the 2015 season.

He was one of the Broncos' players that President Barack Obama specifically named when the Super Bowl champion Broncos were honoured at the White House in June, 2016.

In 143 career games, Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.