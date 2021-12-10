Cake, guard of honour and now MIQ for Black Caps star Patel

A week on from writing himself in the annals of cricket history, Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel is still coming to terms with his achievement and reflecting on the celebrations surrounding it.

Ajaz Patel celebrates a wicket against India. (Source: Photosport)

In the second test against India in Mumbai last weekend Patel became just the third bowler in the history of the game to take all ten wickets in a innings - taking 10-119 to join England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble.

He went on to finish with match figures of 14-225 - the best by a visiting bowler in India.

Patel and the Black Caps arrived home yesterday and are now in MIQ giving Patel, who emigrated from Mumbai as an eight-year-old, some time to reflect on a whirlwind few days.

When he returned to the team hotel in Mumbai after his feat, staff made a guard of honour and presented him with a large cake.

"It was unbelievable...and kind of embarrassing having this massive cake in the middle of the hotel foyer and with (my) face plastered all over it.

"I tried to get out of there pretty quickly...you never know how to embrace things like that or take it in," said Patel.

"Being from New Zealand you like to be pretty low key and discreet about things... if it had happened at home I'd have just quietly snuck back into the hotel but over there it's not really the case.

"Everyone wants a bit of you and everyone wants to be part of that moment. It was very special... and the cake tasted amazing," he said.

Ajaz Patel with his cake. (Source: Supplied)

The profile of top cricketers is India is very different to in New Zealand and Patel doesn't expect to be mobbed heading down to his local shops.

"The New Zealand public is a bit more generous and they allow you that space to breathe and not everyone is chasing you for a selfie.

"But hey I understand from a cultural perspective it's very different. Being part of both cultures I appreciate that in the Indian culture being a part of something like that or being able to share that with someone else gives you a lot of joy whereas in the New Zealand culture just acknowledging that (is the way we do things)...whereas in the Indian culture if you just acknowledge it and walk away people will think you are being arrogant.

"So both cultures are different in the way they acknowledge an accomplishment, so for me its accepting both and understanding that they are both special."

