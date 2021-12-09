UK, Canada join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games

Canada and the UK will join the United States and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns.

A visitor to the Shougang Park walks past the a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics (Source: Associated Press)

Early on Thursday morning, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no UK government minister will attend the Beijing Games, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Soon after, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the same call.

The announcements came after the White House and Australian government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”

“No ministers are expected to attend and no officials," Johnson told lawmakers.

"The government has no hesitation in raising these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I talked to him.”

Trudeau said his government has been in talks with allies about it in recent months.

“We are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Trudeau said.

“They should not be surprised we will not be sending any diplomatic representation."

The diplomatic moves by Canada, the US, Britain and Australia do not affect their athletes’ ability to compete in the games.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rights groups have called for a full-blown boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Chinese human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwest Xinjiang province, which some have called genocide.

They also point to Beijing’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that it was staging a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming games and Australia followed suit Wednesday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was “in Australia’s national interest.”

New Zealand deputy prime minister Grant Robertson confirmed on Tuesday New Zealand also won't be present at a "ministerial level" at the Beijing Games but noted it was not a boycott.

"We've already made clear that we won't be there at a ministerial level," Robertson said.

"We made that clear to China in October and so for us that is a decision we'd already made.

"There was a range of factors but mostly to do with Covid and the fact that the logistics of travel and so on around Covid are not conducive to that kind of trip," he added.

"But we've made clear to China on numerous occasions our concerns about human rights issues - as recently as the Prime Minister talking to President Xi.

"They're well aware of our view on human rights but we'd already made that decision not to attend."