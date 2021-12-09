Head ton powers Australia to commanding lead in Ashes opener

A blistering knock from Travis Head has allowed Australia to seize the advantage over a tiring England in the Ashes opener at the Gabba.

Head belted 112 from just 95 deliveries as Australia ended day two on Thursday at 7-343 in their first innings, already 196 runs ahead of England's 147 from day one.

It's the South Australian's third Test hundred and comes upon his return to the team after being axed during last summer's series against India.

He reached the milestone off 85 deliveries with his 13th boundary, posting the third-fastest hundred in Ashes history with only Adam Gilchrist's 56-ball ton in 2006 and Gilbert Jessop's 76-ball effort in 1902 bettering his pace.

Travis Head celebrates with teammate Mitchell Starc after scoring his maiden Ashes century against England. (Source: Associated Press)

Head also dealt with a couple of hefty blows during his innings, requiring treatment after copping a whack to his elbow and then wearing a thunderbolt from Wood which bounced up into his chin off his glove in a scary moment shortly after he'd reached his hundred.

His innings built on the platform laid by half-centuries from David Warner (94) and Marnus Labuschagne (74).

With veteran quicks Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson sitting on the sidelines after being overlooked by England selectors, the onus turned to Wood, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes and Jack Leach to deliver with the ball for the tourists.

Robinson, playing his first Ashes Test, begun brightly with the wicket of Marcus Harris (3) early in the day's play but finished the day's play under an injury cloud after limping off the ground.

Allrounder Stokes (0-50), playing his first competitive match since July, was clearly rusty in his five overs during the first session, bowling Warner when the opener was on 17 only for the wicket to be ruled out when replays showed he'd overstepped.

TV analysis of Stokes' spell showed he'd overstepped 14 times, with a technology glitch however meaning ball-by-ball review of where the bowlers were landing wasn't possible and the decision to call no-balls was left with on-field umpires.

Warner rode his luck twice more, dropped on 49 and lucky not to be run out on 60, as he and Labuschagne put on 156 in a second-wicket partnership.

Both looked set for hundreds before Labuschagne hit a delivery from Leach straight to backward point to fall for 74.

That dismissal sparked a mini-collapse as Australia lost 4-29 including Warner just after tea for 94 with Robinson the main destroyer, on his way to impressive figures of 3-48.

His impressive spell after tea included the wickets of Warner and Cameron Green (0), who was bowled shouldering arms to his first delivery.

But when Stokes returned to the attack it allowed Head to regain the momentum for the hosts.

In a pivotal moment, the left-hander belted Stokes for three boundaries to get his innings underway and Australia back on the front foot.

From there, Head simply tore into the tiring English bowlers, dominating a half-century stand with captain Pat Cummins (12).

Leach was the main victim of Head's aggression as the left-arm spinner leaked 95 runs off his 11 overs for the return of the sole wicket of Labuschagne.