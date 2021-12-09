Ed Sheeran says daughter helps him find purpose in life

Ed Sheeran's daughter has helped him to find his "purpose" outside of music.

Ed Sheeran. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The chart-topping pop star has 15-month-old Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn, and Ed has revealed how his baby girl has changed his life.

Sheeran, 30 - who married Seaborn in 2019 - said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music”.

“And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Sheeran is one of the world's best-selling artists, but he's described fatherhood as the "best thing that’s ever happened [to him]".

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker added: "I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it. There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days”.

“It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliche thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it."

Sheeran also revealed that his creative process has changed since he became a dad.

He said: "I’m very structured with my day now so like usually if I was in the studio I would just kind of work until it was done."

He knows that he needs to now structure his days around his baby girl and her needs.

The pop star explained: "I feel like with a kid you need a structured workday. You can’t be working until two o’clock in the morning."

Sheeran has also been playing some of his newest material to Lyra.

"I don’t know if it’s because she recognises my voice but I’ve been playing her some of the new stuff and yeah, she’s just cool now."