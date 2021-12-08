Unofficial Covid vaccine exemptions 'very unethical' - Hipkins

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has labelled the handing out of unofficial Covid-19 vaccine exemptions as unethical behaviour.

Newshub filmed a Kaiapoi GP undercover coaching clients on how to get away with using them.

Dr Jonie Girouard, who runs a weight loss clinic, was filmed using a hidden camera as she spoke to people in her waiting room. "You're here because you're not crazy about being vaccinated. Great, okay you are in the right spot," she said. "I mean really this is horrible, horrible medicine."

The doctor told a Newshub reporter, posing as wanting an exemption so he could work on mandated building sites, how to do "spiel" to potential employers. "They don't know what they're doing, you got to coach them."

She told patients one of her certificates had been used for international travel. "I have had someone be able to fly to Australia last week on one, so I mean we have had some success stories reported back to us," she was filmed as saying.

Exemptions must be approved by the Ministry of Health, and cannot be issued by health professionals.

The GP was filmed saying she was not vaccinated.

Hipkins told Morning Report he was sure there would be investigations by the ministry and the GPs' professional body.

He said information the doctor was handing out was wrong.

Hipkins said it was "very unethical behaviour - it almost certainly doesn't meet the standards that the GP profession set for themselves".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Ministry of Health was looking closely into what was occurring.

"I think everyone would be disappointed and upset to see a health professional who is undertaking activity in this way that puts others at risk."

"I understand the Ministry of Health is working on this issue as we speak.

"If a medical professional is not vaccinated they should not be operating. We have a requirement on our workforce now that they are vaccinated."