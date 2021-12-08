UK govt under fire after appearing to joke about Xmas party

New footage appeared to show senior aides to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joking about holding a Christmas party in 2020, days after it was alleged staff at No. 10 held a festive gathering which broke Britain's lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson's then press secretary Allegra Stratton. (Source: ITV News)

The UK government has come under fire following reports from British newspapers and the country's opposition party that parties were held at No. 10 last December at a time when people were banned from socialising indoors with anyone not in their household.

Footage from a mock press briefing on December 22 last year showed Johnson's then press secretary Allegra Stratton joking with aides about a "fictional party".

She was asked by Ed Oldfield, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, about reports of a "Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night".

"I went home," she said whilst appearing to pause to work out her answer.

Oldfield then asked if the Prime Minister would condone staff having a Christmas party to which Stratton replied: "What's the answer?"

A Downing Street employee could also be heard saying it was a "wine and cheese" event.

"Is cheese and wine alright? It was a business meeting," Stratton went on to say before adding: "This is recorded. This fictional party was a business meeting... and it was not socially distanced."

In leaked footage from a rehearsal, Downing Street staff is seen joking about an alleged Christmas party during last year's lockdown pic.twitter.com/abntrvlEFY — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) December 7, 2021

Britain's opposition Labour Party wrote to London's Metropolitan Police asking them to investigate reports that two parties were held at No. 10 Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas.

The police force said that it was aware of "widespread reporting" of "alleged breaches of health protection regulations" at a government building last November and December.

It said although it did not routinely investigate "retrospective" breaches of Covid-19 regulations, it was considering the complaints.

Downing Street has denied a Christmas Party was held and Johnson has insisted no rules were broken.