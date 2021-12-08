IOC face more questions around Peng Shuai situation

After five weeks of concern about the safety of tennis player Peng Shuai in China, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it cannot give any certainties about her case.

China's Peng Shuai. (Source: Associated Press)

The IOC's two video calls with the grand slam doubles champion are the only reported contacts Peng has had with people outside China since November 2, when she posted on social media an allegation she was sexually assaulted by a former top Communist Party official.

Critics have claimed the IOC is enabling a cover-up by China before the state-backed project to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The IOC faced more questions about Peng on Wednesday at its first news conference since the Women's Tennis Association, which has been unable to speak to her, suspended all of its tournaments in China.

"We can't provide you with absolute certainty on anything," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

"All we can do is do the best we can in the process that we believe is in the best interests of the wellbeing of the athlete."

The Olympic body has repeatedly cited its policy of "quiet diplomacy" as the most likely to succeed with China, whose leader has met and spoken directly with IOC president Thomas Bach since Beijing was selected as host in 2015.

Bach took part in the first video call with Peng, a three-time Olympian, on November 21.

The call lasted 30 minutes and also involved IOC members from China and an athlete representative.

The IOC was criticised after both video calls for providing no video footage or transcripts of the conversations, fuelling doubts that Peng was able to speak or travel freely.

"We can't give assurances and we don't know the full facts," Adams said, pointing to a promise on both sides that Peng and Bach will meet for dinner in Beijing in January.

The WTA's stance on China was taken after talking with current and former players.

On social media, the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai has trended and won support from tennis greats such as Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer.

The IOC has repeatedly avoided using words referring directly to Peng's allegations, or the possibility she has restricted freedom.

Instead, statements after the video calls cited only "her situation".