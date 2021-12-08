Australia's deputy PM Barnaby Joyce tests positive for Covid

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, has tested positive for Covid-19 while in Washington DC.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. (Source: Getty)

Joyce is there for work involving the Federal Government's plans for social media regulation and had recently been in the United Kingdom.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Joyce said he had been experiencing "mild symptoms" and chose to get tested.

No other members of his delegation have tested positive at this stage.

Speaking to the ABC on Thursday morning, Joyce said he was disappointed, adding, "that's the way the cookie crumbles".

"Look, obviously, [I am] very frustrated I'm going to be locked up in a room by myself for 10 days, but that's part of the process," he said.

"It's probably developing, I'm probably very much in the early stages — but I'm more worried about being in a room by myself to be honest."

Joyce is fully vaccinated.