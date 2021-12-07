Rapper Lil Wayne accused of pulling gun on his bodyguard

Lil Wayne has been accused of pulling a gun on one of his bodyguards.

Lil Wayne. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 39-year-old rapper reportedly got into an argument with a member of his security detail at his Hidden Hills home and when things got physical, the Lollipop hitmaker allegedly aimed an assault rifle at the man.

Sources told TMZ Wayne - whose real name is Dwayne Carter - pulled out the gun after he told the bodyguard to leave and instead of immediately vacating the premises, the staff member stopped off to use the bathroom.

The guard fled the abode and called police from the gated community's security hut.

When police arrived to the scene, Wayne had left but the bodyguard told them the fight started after his client accused him of leaking photos to the media.

A spokesperson for the Mirror rapper has yet to comment, but a source told the outlet that Wayne doesn't own a firearm.

A separate law enforcement source claimed police have "issues" with the man's account as there are no marks on his body from a physical altercation, but they will continue to investigate the alleged incident, even though the bodyguard doesn't want to press charges.

In December 2020, Wayne plead guilty to possessing a firearm - a .45 calibre gun and six rounds of ammunition - after authorities searched his private plane in December 2019.

However, former US President Donald Trump pardoned the Lonely rapper on his last full day in office before he could be sentenced. Despite this, as a convicted felon, the rapper is banned from owning a firearm.