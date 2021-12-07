Pair at large after gun pulled on police in Hamilton

A man and woman are on the run after the man pulled a gun on police in Hamilton early on Wednesday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say no shots were fired during the incident, and there were no injuries, but officers involved are “understandably shaken and are being supported”.

A vehicle was stopped by police at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Rimu St, Hamilton at 3:30am on Wednesday.

Police say the female driver had an active warrant out for her arrest.

While officers were processing the female's arrest, a second vehicle arrived at the scene which is when a man from that vehicle pointed a gun at police.

He then fled the scene with the woman and they are both still on the run.