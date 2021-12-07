Pair at large after gun pulled on police in Hamilton

A man and woman are on the run after the man pulled a gun on police in Hamilton early on Wednesday morning.
Police say no shots were fired during the incident, and there were no injuries, but officers involved are “understandably shaken and are being supported”.
A vehicle was stopped by police at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Rimu St, Hamilton at 3:30am on Wednesday.
Police say the female driver had an active warrant out for her arrest.
While officers were processing the female's arrest, a second vehicle arrived at the scene which is when a man from that vehicle pointed a gun at police.
He then fled the scene with the woman and they are both still on the run.