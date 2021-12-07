Olympic heroes head NZer of the Year nominees

Source: AAP

Sports stars, Dames, public health experts and a member of the Government are among the nominees for 2022 New Zealander of the Year.

Lisa Carrington won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lisa Carrington won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Sprint kayaker Lisa Carrington and much-loved shot putter Dame Valerie Adams are on the shortlist of 10.

Carrington this year won three gold medals in Tokyo to become New Zealand's most-decorated Olympian, while Dame Valerie claimed a medal in her fourth-straight Olympics before coaching her sister Lisa to Paralympic gold a month later.

Dame Valerie Adams after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dame Valerie Adams after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

The pair are joined by Māori music champion Dame Hinewehi Mohi, retiring children's commissioner Andrew Becroft and nurse Dame Judy Kilpatrick.

Last year's winner was Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist and science communicator who helped New Zealanders understand Covid-19.

Another trusted media performer, University of Otago professor Michael Baker, is also in the running, as is Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan.

Allan was this year diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer, using the diagnosis to promote testing for the disease.

The award winner will be announced in Auckland on March 31.

New ZealandOlympics

