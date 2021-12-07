NZ records 90 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 90 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

(Source: 1News)

The cases are in Northland (3), Auckland (71), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1) and Nelson-Tasman (1).

74 people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The ministry said Covid-19 had been detected again in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne's wastewater. The virus was picked up in a sample on Monday, following earlier detections on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

It said the third positive detection indicates there is at least one undetected case in the community as public health officials aren't aware of any recovered cases who may be shedding the virus there.

Two more wastewater samples will be taken this week.

On Tuesday, 98 community cases were announced.

