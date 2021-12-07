More than 300 lambs worth $40K stolen from Northland farm

The Kaipara mayor, who is also a sheep and beef farmer, has had $40,000 worth of stock stolen.

Lambs in a field. (Source: istock.com)

Jason Smith had 307 new season lambs disappear from his Ruawai farm between November 17 and December 1.

Smith said the farm manager noticed they were missing last week when they were being mustered to the yards to be sold.

"This is not just a small number of like 10 sheep or three steer missing, this is 307 lambs it's a sizeable mob for someone to walk or drive away.

"It's beyond me, so we've got the police involved because it's a sizeable theft, those lambs were worth at least $40,000."

Smith said there was no insurance on stock thefts so the farm would simply have to cop the loss.

He said there were no obvious signs of where or how the stock were removed from the property - but he was now going to install security systems.

Northland Federated Farmers president Colin Hannah said stock thefts had increasingly become a problem in the region over the past 12 months.

He said police were aware of the issue.

rnz.co.nz