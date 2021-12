One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France.

Jamal Khashoggi. (Source: Associated Press)

The former Washington Post journalist was a prominent critic of Saudi Arabia’s government and was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Instanbul, Turkey in October 2018.

The suspect was arrested at Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, France.

The man, a former Saudi royal guard, is one of 26 people wanted by Turkey over Khashoggi’s death.