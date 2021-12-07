Baggage handlers among group charged in drug smuggling bust

A number of people, including baggage handlers and gang members, have on Wednesday morning been charged over drug smuggling at New Zealand’s borders.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

It comes amid an ongoing joint operation by NZ Police and Customs, police said in a statement.

In November, 14 people were charged - made up of 12 males and two females, aged between 18-43 - in an operation targetting methamphetamine smuggling into New Zealand.

Over the course of the year, the group allegedly conspired to smuggle close to 500kg of methamphetamine into the country.

The ongoing investigation has also uncovered that the baggage handlers allegedly received over 250kg of methamphetamine smuggled into New Zealand over the 10 months to November.

The group targeted were also allegedly involved in the failed smuggling attempt of 200kg of methamphetamine that was intercepted at the Malaysian border in October 2021, which was destined for New Zealand. Four people were arrested in Malaysia in the days after the incident.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman and Customs Manager Intelligence, Bruce Berry, will speak to media at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

1News will livestream the statement at 1news.co.nz and on the 1News Facebook page.