New Govt strategy hopes to eliminate sexual, family violence

A new advisory group has been created by the Government to provide independent advice and guidance on family violence and sexual violence.

Child abuse (file picture) (Source: istock.com)

It comes as part of the country's first national strategy, named Te Aorerekura, aimed at eliminating family violence and sexual violence.

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Marama Davidson said the strategy was a plan for the next 25 years focussing on the wellbeing on all people in New Zealand.

Davidson listed eight goals the Government hoped would be achieved with the strategy:

Children and young people understand healthy relationships, how to seek help and can access tailored services.

Participants in the Justice system are safe, supported and do not experience further harm.

Individuals and whānau are supported to heal and overcome the trauma of violence.

Māori, Pacific peoples, ethnic communities, LGBTQIA+ communities, older people, male survivors and disabled communities can access safe, tailored services.

Women, Māori women and trans women impacted by violence can access safe, integrated, trauma informed and inclusive responses to provide protection and support wellbeing.

Those that use violence are accountable and supported to change and address past trauma.

There is reduced tolerance for violence and inequity across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Families, whānau and communities take action to prevent family violence and sexual violence.

“The new approach will mean trying things we have not done before," Davidson said.

"We all need to be open to learning new ways of working, and, crucially, being fully aware and accepting of the fact that not everything will work at first.

"We have not yet managed to eliminate family violence and sexual violence, so we have to try different approaches and the safety and wellbeing of people, whānau, children and young people impacted by violence will always be at the centre of what we do."

Te Aorerekura is available at violencefree.govt.nz.