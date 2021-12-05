Third party to probe Michigan school's actions before shooting

A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district's superintendent said, with the Michigan attorney general responding that her office could conduct it.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects. (Source: Associated Press)

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement that he called for the outside investigation because parents have asked questions about "the school’s version of events leading up to the shooting". He also elaborated on interactions with the student leading up to the shooting.

"It’s critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made," Throne said.

On Twitter, Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has reached out to the school to investigate the shooting and events leading up to it, saying, "Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude."

Throne's comments came after an earlier news conference by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald that detailed numerous warning signs from the student charged in the shooting: His search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, and a drawing that showed a bullet with the words "blood everywhere" above a person who appears to have been shot along with "my life is useless" and "the world is dead".

"Of course he shouldn’t have gone back to that classroom. I believe that is a universal position. I’m not going to chastise or attack, but yeah," McDonald said.

Ethan Crumbley. (Source: Associated Press)

Asked if school officials may potentially be charged, she said: "The investigation’s ongoing."

The suspect in the Oxford High shooting, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is now charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.

Prosecutors have also charged his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty and a judge imposed a combined $1 million (NZ$1.5 million) bond.