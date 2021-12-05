SVG reflects on 'bittersweet' Bathurst after Supercars title

Newly minted Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen was a tyre puncture away from completing the perfect season.

Shane van Gisbergen (Source: AAP)

The results will show the Red Bull Ampol star finished 18th in the Bathurst 1000 but he gave winner Chaz Mostert an almighty scare.

Van Gisbergen closed within two seconds of the lead with seven laps remaining, before tyre issues ruined his chance of back-to-back victories at Mount Panorama with co-driver Garth Tander.

After taking in the disappointment of the race, the 32-year-old was then officially crowned Supercars champion for the second time after securing the title last month at Sydney Motorsport Park.

"It's bittersweet," van Gisbergen said.

"We really tried to win that race but congrats to Chaz and Lee (Holdsworth) and their team, they were super fast.

"It's been an awesome year otherwise, got to thank all the legends at Triple Eight and we'll drink a few out of this (the championship trophy).

"I wish my family was here and all my friends (from New Zealand)."

Van Gisbergen's first championship-winning season since 2016 involved 14 race wins, 23 podium finishes, six pole positions and 2930 points.

His teammate - and soon-to-be boss - Jamie Whincup bowed out as a full-time driver by finishing second in the championship standings.

Mostert's second Bathurst 1000 allowed to him to leapfrog Shell V-Power's Will Davison in the championship standings and finish a career-best third.

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

1. Shane Van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol) 2930 pts

2. Jamie Whincup (Red Bull Ampol) 2719

3. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) 2494

4. Will Davison (Shell V-Power) 2389

5. Cameron Waters (Monster Energy Racing) 2369