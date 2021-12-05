Part of SH6 on West Coast closed after flooding

A section of the South Island's State Highway 6, which runs down the West Coast, has been closed due to flooding.
West Coast Emergency Management has been monitoring the region from Harihari to Franz Josef during heavy rain this weekend.
The highway around Harihari is no longer passable and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
The high rainfall has also swollen the Hokitika River, setting off a first alarm earlier today.
Meanwhile, new heavy rain watches have been issued for the North Island.
MetService says currently, the watches include Buller, northwest Tasman, Northern Marlborough, Wellington and southern Wairarapa.
The latest regions to join the list are Mt Taranaki, the Tararua range, Horowhenua and Kapiti, where heavy rain could fall until early Tuesday morning.