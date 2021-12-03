Tauranga mall, Nelson cafe among locations of interest

Source: 1News

A cafe in Nelson and an eatery in a Papamoa shopping centre have been named as high-risk locations of interest.

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui.

People who were at Robert Harris cafe Nelson on the afternoon of November 23, and those at Blackberry Eatery at Fashion Island Shopping Centre in Papamoa on the afternoon of November 30 are told to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The Ministry of Health also named numerous low-risk locations across Papamoa, Mount Maunganui, and Nelson.

In Tauranga, this included Mecca Maxima, Farmers, and Life Pharmacy at Bayfair Shopping Centre.

In Nelson, locations included the Nelson Courthouse and the Bar and Restaurant of The Prince Albert Backpackers.

People who were at these locations are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Full details of times and locations can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicNelsonTauranga and Bay of Plenty

