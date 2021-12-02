Simon Bridges’ son seriously injured in school accident

Source: 1News

National MP Simon Bridges’ young son has been seriously injured following an accident at school on Thursday.

Simon Bridges in November 2021

Simon Bridges in November 2021 (Source: Getty)

Bridges had been due to appear with newly-appointed National leader Christopher Luxon for an announcement in Tauranga when he received the news.


It comes after Bridges was announced as the party's finance and infrastructure spokesperson on Thursday.


"Today my son Harry had a bad accident with a swing at school. Natalie and I want to thank all the amazing staff at Tauranga and Starship Hospital for all they’re doing,” Bridges said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.


“While it is serious, Harry should be OK. We are also very grateful for all the kind messages and prayers.”

New Zealand

