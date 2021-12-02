Cairns has 'made peace' with prospect of never walking again

Former Black Cap Chris Cairns is keeping positive as he continues to recover from life-saving surgery in August but has accepted he may never walk again.

Chris Cairns with his son in hospital. (Source: Chris Cairns / Instagram)

Cairns is living at the University of Canberra hospital currently as he recovers from suffering an aortic dissection - an often fatal rare hear condition - which left him on life support.

The 51-year-old underwent four open-heart surgeries to save his life but the stress it left on his body saw a blood clot form resulting in a spinal stroke on the operating table, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Four months on, Cairns has come to terms with his situation and looking to make the most of it.

"I don't know if I will ever walk again and I have made my peace with that," Cairns told the Daily Telegraph.

"It is now about understanding I can lead a full and enjoyable life in a wheelchair but at the same time knowing it will be different."

Cairns said during his rehabilitation, some memories have come back to him but others are still non-existent.

"It has been 14 weeks since I had my injury and it feels like a lifetime when I look back, " he said.

"I remember dropping kids off at school that morning. But with an aortic dissection you are a functioning time bomb. The tear in your artery is leaking blood and your blood pressure drops.

"You are in a haze. I remember arriving at the emergency department, vomiting and then they took my blood pressure and rushed me through. They put me upside down to get blood flow down to the brain.

"Next thing I remember is waking up in Sydney nine days later not knowing what was going on."

Chris Cairns celebrates a wicket with Black Caps teammates in 1992. (Source: Photosport)

He added he still has some "dark days" but the opportunity to use his platform to spread awareness of the rare condition keeps him going.

"If my story can help that is the deal," he says. "You just want to talk about it for those coming through and at the start of their recovery.

"I hope that I will be going back on family holidays with the kids but I may be wheelchair bound for the rest of my life. At least I have the chance to be here and live life in a different way if that happens."

Cairns played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for the Black Caps throughout his career while also appearing regularly for Nottinghamshire between 1988 and 2008.