Storm leaves thousands in UK without power for fifth night

Source: Associated Press

Some 30,000 people in the north of England and in Scotland have been without electricity for the better part of a week after a storm brought snow, ice and the most severe disruption to infrastructure in years.

A fallen tree in New York, north east England, which damaged a car.

A fallen tree in New York, north east England, which damaged a car. (Source: Associated Press)

Storm Arwen delivered wind gusts of about 160km/h to northern and western parts of the UK on Friday and over the weekend. The weather disrupted transportation and caused residential power outages, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Officials have said three people died in storm-related incidents.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Parliament that while almost 1 million people, or about 95 per cent of those affected, have had their power restored, some 30,000 remained without electricity as of Thursday.

Kwarteng said the country needed to be prepared for more extreme weather due to climate change. He said officials would look at lessons from the storm and how to be more resilient in the future.

Chris Burchell, managing director of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, apologised to customers and said the damage caused by Arwen was the "most significant event we have ever had to deal with in the area in a generation".

The Energy Networks Association said that some households would not get their electricity back before the end of the week.

WorldUK and EuropeWeather News

Popular Stories

1

172 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

2

10 new Covid cases recorded in Nelson

3

Simon Bridges lands National’s coveted finance portfolio

4

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

5

Live stream: Nelson DHB speaks about growing Covid outbreak

Latest Stories

Simon Bridges lands National's coveted finance portfolio

Phoenix women round out squad with experienced defender

Buy now pay later services stinging customers with late fees

Off-duty Waitemāta officer, family rescue six caught in rip

Live stream: Nelson DHB speaks about growing Covid outbreak

Related Stories

London tube station flooded amid wild weather

Raw: English coastguard boat nearly capsizes in monster waves during rescue

Rain likely to play a factor as Black Caps square off with India in World Cup semi final

Watch: Enormous waterspout filmed barrelling towards port city in Italy