Storm leaves thousands in UK without power for fifth night

Some 30,000 people in the north of England and in Scotland have been without electricity for the better part of a week after a storm brought snow, ice and the most severe disruption to infrastructure in years.

A fallen tree in New York, north east England, which damaged a car. (Source: Associated Press)

Storm Arwen delivered wind gusts of about 160km/h to northern and western parts of the UK on Friday and over the weekend. The weather disrupted transportation and caused residential power outages, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Officials have said three people died in storm-related incidents.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Parliament that while almost 1 million people, or about 95 per cent of those affected, have had their power restored, some 30,000 remained without electricity as of Thursday.

Kwarteng said the country needed to be prepared for more extreme weather due to climate change. He said officials would look at lessons from the storm and how to be more resilient in the future.

Chris Burchell, managing director of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, apologised to customers and said the damage caused by Arwen was the "most significant event we have ever had to deal with in the area in a generation".

The Energy Networks Association said that some households would not get their electricity back before the end of the week.