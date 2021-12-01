Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting

A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died on Thursday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities say.

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Michigan. (Source: Associated Press)

The other dead included a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital. Eight people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting on Wednesday at Oxford High School, located in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 48km north of Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

"The person that’s got the most insight and the motive is not talking," he said at a news conference late Wednesday.

Deputies rushed to the school around lunch time as more than 100 calls flooded 911 dispatchers with reports of a shooter. They arrested the student in a hallway within minutes of their arrival. He put his hands in the air as deputies approached, Bouchard said.

The boy's father had bought the 9mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He didn't know why the man bought the semiautomatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practising shooting, Bouchard said.

Authorities did not immediately release the boy's name.

The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, who died Wednesday.

Bouchard said Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to an emergency room.

A teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder left the hospital, but seven students ranging in age from 14-17 remained hospitalised through the night with gunshot wounds, he said.

The gun the boy was carrying had seven more rounds of ammo in it when he surrendered, Bouchard said.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the student’s parents advised their son not to talk to investigators. Police must seek permission from a juvenile’s parents or guardian to speak with them, he added.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement that her office expects to issue charges quickly and that an update would be given on Thursday.

Authorities were made aware of posts on social media that said there had been threats of a shooting at the roughly 1700-student school, but Bouchard said they didn’t know about the rumours until after the attack.

He stressed how crucial it is for tips of the kind to be sent to authorities, while also cautioning against spreading social media rumours before a full investigation.

McCabe also downplayed the significance of a situation in early November when a deer head was thrown off the school roof, which he said was "absolutely unrelated" to the shooting. The vandalism prompted school administrators to post two letters to parents on the school’s website, saying they were responding to rumours of a threat against the school but had found none.

Both the sheriff and undersheriff emphasised the shooting was unrelated to the deer head or any earlier investigation by their office.

"That was a different incident, different student," McCabe said.

Bouchard said the student in custody had no previous run-ins with his department and he wasn't aware of any disciplinary history at school.

"That’s part of our investigation to determine what happened prior to this event and if some signs were missed how were they missed and why," he said.

The campus was placed on lockdown during the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

The district said in a statement that all of its schools would be closed for the rest of the week.

Authorities said they were searching the suspect’s cellphone, school video footage and social media posts for any evidence of a possible motive.