Baldwin says 'I didn't pull the trigger'

Source: AAP

Alec Baldwin says in an upcoming TV interview that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired a live bullet and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson the set of the movie Rust, according to an excerpt.

Actor Alec Baldwin speaks on a phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Source: Associated Press)

Baldwin, who was holding the gun during a rehearsal when it went off, was speaking in his first full interview about the October 21 shooting in New Mexico.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," the actor told US broadcaster ABC television host George Stephanopoulos, according to the excerpt of the interview due to be broadcast this week.

"So you never pulled the trigger?" Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Archenemy" on December 17, 2019 (Source: Associated Press)

"No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," Baldwin replied.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a gun that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he said.

He added that he had no idea how a live bullet got onto the set of the movie he was making near Santa Fe.

