Adele is the latest star taking residency in Las Vegas.

Adele, seen here performing at the 59th Grammy Awards. (Source: Getty)

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter announced on Wednesday her upcoming exclusive residency "Weekends with Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel.

Beginning January 21 2022, the British star will perform two shows each weekend (one Friday, one Saturday) until April 16.

The announcement follows the release of her fourth studio album, 30.