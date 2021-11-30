Killer Scott Watson denied parole for a fourth time

Scott Watson has appeared before the Parole Board on Tuesday morning.

Scott Watson. (Source: Pool / John Kirk-Anderson)

By Conan Young of rnz.co.nz

The last time he came before the Parole Board just under a year ago, it was decided he remained an undue risk because of his refusal of treatment from psychologists.

Today at his appearance before a virtual sitting of the Parole Board, the same issue arose.

The board's chairperson, Sir Ron Young, said Watson continued to deny his crimes which prevented the "core risk" at the heart of his offending from being addressed, as part of his treatment.

"You've killed two people in callous circumstances...and that's never been explored," he said.

In asking for parole to be granted, Watson's lawyer Kerry Cook pointed to a "sound" release plan with many "protective elements" including his client having the "spotlight on him", a reference to the high profile nature of Watson's case.

Describing his family as being "pro-social", he said his client had remained in close contact with them and that they and his partner would play a central role in supporting him on his release from prison.