LIVE: Chris Luxon says it's a 'good day for the National Party'

Follow our live updates as National votes in its new leader, likely Christopher Luxon, after Simon Bridges pulled out of the race.

What you need to know

Simon Bridges pulled out of the running and is now backing Christopher Luxon for National Party leader.

"I am withdrawing from the leadership contest and will be backing Chris. He will make a brilliant National leader and Prime Minister."

Judith Collins lost the job last week, after drawing the ire of caucus for her demotion of Bridges.

Caucus will vote at 3pm

3.39pm: “I’ve known Chris for a while and I wish him all the best,” ACT leader David Seymour told 1News.

“I never claim any wisdom about who the National Party will pick next. I hope he is more successful than his predecessor.”

He says he has worked with five previous National leaders and is looking forward to working with the sixth.

3.33pm: “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Luxon said in a statement.

“I’m delighted the Caucus has elected Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. She will do an incredible job and we will be a formidable team.

“The unified National Party that Nicola and I lead will work every day to represent all New Zealanders, earn back their trust and confidence, and deliver for them.

“Now, more than ever, New Zealand needs the National Party to offer them hope, ambition and drive to meet the challenges of the coming decade."

3.29pm: Christopher Luxon has been officially elected as leader of the New Zealand National Party, with Nicola Willis to serve as deputy leader, the party said this afternoon in a press release.

3pm: National MP Mark Mitchell said in a tweet, "Am really pleased to be throwing my support behind Chris Luxon. An exciting new start for us as a Party."

2.37pm: Bridges praised Luxon following his withdrawal from the leadership race.

“I see his heart has values. I think he’s going to be a great leader of the National Party and, ultimately, a strong Prime Minister.”

READ MORE: Luxon has numbers for National leadership, 1News understands

He wouldn’t say when or how exactly he made the decision to pull out, who he was backing as deputy, or what his role would be under Luxon’s leadership.

2.35pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier imparted some words of wisdom to the next National leader ahead of the caucus meeting.

“Regardless of the change in leadership with the Opposition, my focus remains the same: navigating New Zealand through this incredibly tough period of a pandemic and the economic impacts of it.

“My message to whoever takes on the mantle is to remember how important it is to focus on the things that New Zealand wants us focused on.”

2.31pm: Labour’s Peeni Henare said it wasn’t for him to judge whether Luxon would be a good leader.

“I’ll just say to him, good luck," he said.

2.28pm: Chris Bishop told reporters he was supportive of Luxon as leader.

“He’ll make a great leader of the National Party, he’s going make a great Prime Minister. I can’t wait to serve in his team. It’s an exciting day for New Zealand, a big reset moment for the National Party."

He said Bridges would remain a “critical part” of the National Party team, which would “go forward together”.

2.21pm: Luxon won the seat of Botany off Jami-Lee Ross at last year's election and is publicly close with former PM Sir John Key, who referred to Luxon as a "world-class candidate" in 2019.

2pm: Simon Bridges has withdrawn from the race to be National's new leader, calling Christopher Luxon to offer his support.

This morning I met with Chris Luxon and had a great discussion. I am withdrawing from the leadership contest and will be backing Chris. He will make a brilliant National leader and Prime Minister. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) November 30, 2021

Luxon still needs to be officially crowned by caucus, but that appears a formality now. They will meet at 3pm, with a press conference to be held afterwards. 1News.co.nz will stream it live.