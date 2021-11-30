Football Ferns end 2021 on a high with win over South Korea

The Football Ferns have beaten South Korea 2-0 in their second international in Goyang.

Paige Satchell (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealanders scored two late goals through Paige Satchell and Gabi Rennie.

The win follows their 2-1 loss to the Koreans at the weekend and is the side's first win under new coach Jitka Klimkova.

"It was a game of two halves, just like the first game, but this time our second half was much better," said Klimkova.

"We made really good adjustments, we put our (defensive) block in a little bit lower and we were waiting for those balls coming in,which helped and it opened up more space behind the Koreans, and that's how we scored those two goals."

Captain Ali Riley didn't play because of injury and was replaced in the defence by debutant Ashleigh Ward.

Vic Esson also started in goal and was called on a number of times in the first half to keep the Ferns on level terms.

Satchell's introduction in the first half lifted the New Zealanders performance, while forward Olivia Chance also played a dominant role, setting up both goals.

She was provider for Satchell in the 83rd minute and then chipped a ball through for Rennie to covert two minutes later.

The win against the 18th ranked Koreans ended the Ferns eight match losing streak.

"I'm so glad and so happy and so proud of this team - the way we played, the way we competed, the way we were fighting, that's the Kiwi culture I know," said Klimkova.

It was a good way for the Ferns to end 2021 as they continue their preparation for the 2023 World Cup in Australasia.

rnz.co.nz