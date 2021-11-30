‘Classic Kiwi summer’ expected with temperatures set to soar

Slap on the sunscreen and head to the beach Kiwis, this summer is going to be a scorcher.

That's the word from NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll, who says this coming summer is set to be one to remember.

"The summer of 2021 will probably be remembered for its heat and humidity," Noll said.

The forecast for this summer is also looking similar to the hottest summer on record in 2018.

"That summer started off with a heatwave that meant the waters were warm, so it's good news for those who are hitting the beach.

"We will have classic Kiwi summer conditions," Noll said, although he warned that warm waters could see an increase in extreme weather later in the season that could cause flooding.

The hot summer would also bring drought conditions to much of the country, particularly the lower North Island and South Island.

Noll said at this stage NIWA was keeping its eye on the Wairarapa, Banks Peninsula and Mid-Canterbury, who were already experiencing unseasonably dry conditions.