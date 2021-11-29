NSW confirms two more Omicron variant cases

Four cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in NSW after the discovery of two more infected people.

(Source: istock.com)

Almost 150 people have arrived in NSW from southern African countries where the new Omicron Covid-19 variant is running rampant, with four cases now confirmed in the Australian state.

The two new cases arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight from southern Africa on Sunday, and every other person who was on that flight is now a close contact who needs to get tested and isolate for 14 days immediately.

Both of the newly confirmed cases are fully vaccinated and are now in special health accommodation.

Genomic testing on Sunday confirmed two overseas travellers who arrived in Sydney had been infected with the new coronavirus variant.

Both passengers were asymptomatic when they arrived on Saturday night.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said 141 people have come to the state from the nine countries of concern over the past 24 hours, and all have been sent to hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Although he has ordered all international arrivals to quarantine at home for 72 hours, Mr Perrottet insisted the NSW international and state borders would remain open.

The three-day quarantine order is on top of a federal government requirement for travellers to enter quarantine for two weeks if they have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi or the Seychelles in the past 14 days.

"Ultimately we need to open up to the world (and) we need to do so safely," he told reporters on Monday.

"We don't need to have a knee-jerk reaction, we need to have a proportionate and balanced response to the situation that's in front of us.

"The responses should not be 'Let's shut down'."