Australian MP denied pub entry for lacking vax proof

Source: AAP

Federal Independent MP Bob Katter was refused entry to a NSW pub after failing to provide proof of his Covid-19 vaccinations.

Bob Katter

Bob Katter (Source: Getty)

Katter tried to enter the Tamworth Hotel on Sunday while in the country town to discuss challenges facing regional and rural Australia.

"I've had both of my Covid vaccinations, but I don't have a smart phone so I can't check-in using the state government app, but I did give them options to verify," the MP for the Queensland seat of Kennedy said on Monday.

"However, the local media and police was called. This is un-Australian. We have a right to associate and assemble.

"Full praise to the local police officer carrying out their duties in a very respectful manner."

A NSW police spokeswoman said officers were called to the railway station across the road. Officers were not involved in Katter being refused entry to the pub.

The Tamworth Hotel was contacted for comment.

It's not the first time Katter has raised media attention. In 2017, he made headlines after a bizarre rant on marriage equality.

WorldAustraliaCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

New Covid-19 case announced in Nelson-Tasman region

2

182 new Covid-19 community cases today

3

What traffic light system means for you — Ardern answers FAQs

4

SH1 near Kaikōura blocked after truck rolls, spills molasses

5

Woman dies after tumour went undetected by health system

Latest Stories

Occupational therapist got intimate with 'vulnerable' client

National MP speaks out on 'political power-play'

Woman dies after tumour went undetected by health system

Australian MP denied pub entry for lacking vax proof

Capital & Coast DHB hits 90% fully vaccinated rate

Related Stories

Omicron variant confirmed in two arrivals into NSW

Australia closes border to southern Africa over new Covid variant

Australian PM says new Covid variant 'not a concern'

'Cannot wait' - Kiwis stranded in Australia eager to return home