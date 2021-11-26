Bangkok pizza company a hit with cannabis topping

It's lunchtime. At a branch of The Pizza Company in Bangkok there's an order for the latest special.

The staff reach for the key ingredient: not cheese, tomatoes or olives but fronds of cannabis.

The Thai restaurant chain is creating a buzz with its latest menu item: a cannabis pizza.

The product takes advantage of Thailand's recently relaxed narcotics laws, helping the firm steal a marketing march on its competitors.

It's a rare foray into commercial cannabis chic by a mainstream company.

Thailand loosened its once-tight cannabis laws earlier this year, allowing some controlled use of the plant in food and drink.

That's created opportunities for the canny and quick-witted.

The Pizza Company's response was to roll out this 9-inch concoction. The "Crazy Happy Pizza" sells at 499 baht ($NZ21.77), at all its 400 or so outlets.

The pizza has cannabis-infused cheese in the crust, a cannabis leaf inside, and another big, unmistakable leaf as a garnish on top. There's also chopped cannabis in the dipping sauce.

But though it looks the part, would-be stoners should take note: the active ingredient that delivers the classic vibe - THC - is almost non-existent.

"Of course they cannot get high, it's just a marketing campaign," said the firm's general manager Panusak Suesatboon.

"You can taste the cannabis taste and then if you have it enough you maybe get a bit sleepy."

Even though there's no narcotic effect, there are still legal restrictions.

The company can advertise it on their menus – but nowhere else.

And they can't sell it to anyone under the age of 12.