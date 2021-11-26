Bangkok pizza company a hit with cannabis topping

Source: Associated Press

It's lunchtime. At a branch of The Pizza Company in Bangkok there's an order for the latest special.

The staff reach for the key ingredient: not cheese, tomatoes or olives but fronds of cannabis.

The Thai restaurant chain is creating a buzz with its latest menu item: a cannabis pizza.

The product takes advantage of Thailand's recently relaxed narcotics laws, helping the firm steal a marketing march on its competitors.

It's a rare foray into commercial cannabis chic by a mainstream company.

Thailand loosened its once-tight cannabis laws earlier this year, allowing some controlled use of the plant in food and drink.

That's created opportunities for the canny and quick-witted.

The Pizza Company's response was to roll out this 9-inch concoction. The "Crazy Happy Pizza" sells at 499 baht ($NZ21.77), at all its 400 or so outlets.

The pizza has cannabis-infused cheese in the crust, a cannabis leaf inside, and another big, unmistakable leaf as a garnish on top. There's also chopped cannabis in the dipping sauce.

But though it looks the part, would-be stoners should take note: the active ingredient that delivers the classic vibe - THC - is almost non-existent.

"Of course they cannot get high, it's just a marketing campaign," said the firm's general manager Panusak Suesatboon.

"You can taste the cannabis taste and then if you have it enough you maybe get a bit sleepy."

Even though there's no narcotic effect, there are still legal restrictions.

The company can advertise it on their menus – but nowhere else.

And they can't sell it to anyone under the age of 12.

WorldFood and DrinkAsia

Popular Stories

1

NZDF confirms Chinese spy ship entered NZ ‘economic zone’

2

More sugar recalls after contaminated batch mistakenly distributed

3

New Covid variant likely to spread quicker than Delta - immunologist

4

Visitor cap altered under Red traffic light setting for spots like zoos

5

Weather expert gives his prediction for Kiwi summer

Latest Stories

Bangkok pizza company a hit with cannabis topping

Heavy rain could see flooding, slips on West Coast

New Covid variant likely to spread quicker than Delta - immunologist

More sugar recalls after contaminated batch mistakenly distributed

Weather expert gives his prediction for Kiwi summer

Related Stories

Taiwan officials issue plea after dozens change name to 'Salmon' for sushi promotion

Nunuk Nuraini, creator of cult classic Indomie mi goreng, dies aged 59

Beauden Barrett as excited by ramen as the rugby as he’s unveiled by his Japanese club

'Still no link between NZ meat and Covid' in Chinese cool store - Trade Minister