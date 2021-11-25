Cycling NZ official quits after 'integrity breach' in Tokyo

Cycling New Zealand is embroiled in more high performance issues, revealing it breached rules over athlete selection while at the Tokyo Olympics but won't say how or who the riders involved were.

Sam Webster of New Zealand in action during the men's sprint qualifying (Source: Photosport)

The revelation has cost the sport's high performance director Martin Barras his job and comes after an independent investigation by the New Zealand Olympic committee.

It is the second departure from Cycling New Zealand this week, following chief executive Jacques Landry's resignation on Monday.

The NZOC said in a statement, that in September it was made aware of of a possible integrity breach and appointed barrister Don McKinnon to look into the matter.

The investigation revealed the process to replace an athlete during a cycling event had not been conducted according to IOC and UCI rules.

As such, it was also a breach of both NZOC agreements and IOC rules of conduct and participation at the Olympic Games.

Outgoing Cycling NZ high performance director Martin Barras. (Source: Cycling NZ)

Landry, who has been the sport's chief executive for three years, said following the NZOC investigation he spoke to Barras about the breach.

"While Mr Barras was not directly involved ... he was ultimately responsible for the conduct of the New Zealand Cycling Team at the Olympic Games.

He has therefore tendered his resignation, which I have accepted," said Landry.

"Cycling New Zealand was extremely disappointed to learn of this incident. The Code of Conduct has been made patently clear to everyone," said Landry.

Landry said Cycling New Zealand is providing support to the athletes involved but won't say who they are.

The announcement of Barras' departure comes just days after Landry announced he was stepping down as head of Cycling NZ.

Landry's departure comes amid an ongoing investigation in to the death of representative cyclist Olivia Podmore.

The sport has had on going problems in recent years.

The 2018 Heron report into Cycling New Zealand's high performance programme found were "instances of bullying in the programme", a "lack of accountability and effective leadership".

Following the release of that report then CEO Andrew Matheson stepped down and Landry took up the role in December 2018.

A 15-strong New Zealand track team was selected for Tokyo.

Ellesse Andrews took silver in the women's keirin and Campbell Stewart took silver in the men's omnium.

Stewart replaced Aaron Gate in the event after Gate crashed and broke his collarbone during the bronze medal ride-off in the teams pursuit.

rnz.co.nz