Britney set to join forces with The Weeknd on new project

Source: Bang Showbiz

Britney Spears looks set to team up with The Weeknd on his new series.

Britney Spears.

Britney Spears. (Source: Getty)

The singer, 39, shared a message suggesting she will feature in the star's HBO show The Idol, as she threw some shade towards her family after her controversial conservatorship recently ended after 13 years.

She wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of a cat sat with a glass of red wine: “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’... it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces. I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere. (sic)"

Her post comes after it was reported The Weeknd, 30 - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is creating and executive producing a six-part show for HBO, centring on a self-help guru cult leader who forms a toxic relationship with a rising pop star.

It will feature a star-studded cast, including Lily Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Anne Heche.

One of Britney's last acting gigs came 19 years ago in the critically-panned movie ‘Crossroads’, which also starred Taryn Manning, Zoe Saldana and Kim Cattrall.

