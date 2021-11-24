Prince Harry receives apology from private investigator

A private investigator has apologised to Prince Harry, admitting that he "robbed him of his teenage years".

Prince Harry. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Gavin Burrows claimed that he had pursued the then-teenage Prince and admitted to targeting him after he was romantically linked with Chelsy Davy.

"‘I was basically part of a group of people who robbed him of his normal teenage years," he said, adding that he was caught up in taking cocaine and "living in a ‘greedy’ way at the time."

The investigator then went on to note that Prince Harry had been compared to his mother following her death, labelling him as 'the new Diana'.

Burrows also admitted that there had been phone hacking going on at the time, although these claims were reportedly denied by newspapers involved.

Speaking on the new documentary The Princes and the Press, he said: "There was a lot of voicemail hacking going on, there was a lot of surveillance work on her phones, on her comms. Chelsy would brag to her friends when she was going to see him."

The BBC Two documentary also went on to feature interviews with royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand who alleged that tensions grew between the princes after Meghan - now known as the Duchess of Sussex - entered Harry's life.

They said: [William said] “Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl”.

The comment allegedly "riled" Harry - who was said to be furious that William referred to his now wife as "this girl".