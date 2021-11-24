Manly forward Aloiai first NRL player to get Covid - report

Source: AAP

Josh Aloiai has reportedly become the first NRL player to contract Covid-19.

Josh Aloiai.

Josh Aloiai. (Source: Getty)

The Manly forward had been preparing to fight Paul Gallen in Newcastle next month.

But a News Corp report says the bout has now been cancelled because Aloiai tested positive to the virus.

Aloiai is the first current NRL player known to have caught the virus since the start of the pandemic last year.

He was not yet due back at Manly training, and it's believed the entire Sea Eagles squad has at least had their first vaccine against the virus.

Less than 15 NRL players are still to have their first shot.

And the NRL is confident that number will be no more than five players, with clubs still weighing up how to best deal with those who refuse the vaccine.

It comes as the AFL had its first case in more than a year earlier this month after Hawthorn's Finn Maginness tested positive.

A handful of AFLW players have also contracted the virus.

The New Zealand Breakers also confirmed on Tuesday they had four cases of the virus in their camp as they gear up for another NBL season based in Australia.

The Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Victoria at the SCG was also postponed for day when allrounder Will Sutherland tested positive.

LeagueNRLCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

NZ to drop five countries from ‘very high risk’ list

2

Eastern Bay of Plenty community asked to isolate after positive Covid case

3

Man critically injured after 'disorder incident' in West Auckland

4

No MIQ for Kiwis in Australia from Jan 17 as borders start to open

5

Ministry of Health confirms vaccine pass verifier app not compulsory

Latest Stories

KiwiRail boss Greg Miller quits amid culture complaints

Winston Peters looks to take legal fight to Supreme Court

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate

Border shake-up: What you need to know

Manly forward Aloiai first NRL player to get Covid - report

Related Stories

Warriors forced to cancel Auckland match because of NSW's Sydney Covid crisis

NRL hoping to get players vaccinated early to help Warriors get home games in NZ this season - report

NRL champions' rings to honour frontline workers from bushfires, Covid-19 pandemic

Up to 40,000 fans allowed at NRL playoff matches under new Covid-19 rules in NSW