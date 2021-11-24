Donald Trump awarded honorary black belt in Taekwonoo

Source: Bang Showbiz

Donald Trump has been awarded an honorary black belt in Taekwondo.

Former US President Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump. (Source: Getty)

The former US President was presented with a ninth Dan black belt - the highest level in the martial art - in Florida last week by Lee Dong-sup, the president of the Taekwondo governing body Kukkiwon.

"It is my honour to receive Honorary Dan Certificate and I think Taekwondo is a magnificent martial art for self-defence," Trump said upon receiving the belt.

"I wish to see Kukkiwon Taekwondo Team's demonstration."

According to reports in South Korea, Trump added that he would wear the Taekwondo suit in Congress if he makes it back to the White House.

Trump has never actually practised the martial art, but Kukkiwon added that the ceremony was "not related to any other political issues".

The award means Trump is now the same rank as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was made an honorary ninth Dan in 2013.

Lee visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday in order to present Trump with the honour.

WorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

NZ to drop five countries from ‘very high risk’ list

2

Border shake-up: What you need to know

3

$1m Lotto win shared by group of Auckland healthcare workers

4

Winston Peters looks to take legal fight to Supreme Court

5

Eastern Bay of Plenty community asked to isolate after positive Covid case

Latest Stories

Simon Bridges stripped of portfolios following 'serious misconduct' allegation

Donald Trump awarded honorary black belt in Taekwonoo

Newly-hatched kororā Wellington's newest online sensation

Nanaia Mahuta meets senior US official at State Department

Prince Harry receives apology from private investigator