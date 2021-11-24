Donald Trump awarded honorary black belt in Taekwonoo

Donald Trump has been awarded an honorary black belt in Taekwondo.

Former US President Donald Trump. (Source: Getty)

The former US President was presented with a ninth Dan black belt - the highest level in the martial art - in Florida last week by Lee Dong-sup, the president of the Taekwondo governing body Kukkiwon.

"It is my honour to receive Honorary Dan Certificate and I think Taekwondo is a magnificent martial art for self-defence," Trump said upon receiving the belt.

"I wish to see Kukkiwon Taekwondo Team's demonstration."

According to reports in South Korea, Trump added that he would wear the Taekwondo suit in Congress if he makes it back to the White House.

Trump has never actually practised the martial art, but Kukkiwon added that the ceremony was "not related to any other political issues".

The award means Trump is now the same rank as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was made an honorary ninth Dan in 2013.

Lee visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday in order to present Trump with the honour.