Police only searched Cindy Li's home 12 days after disappearance

Police have confirmed the house Auckland woman Cindy Li was found in wasn’t searched until 12 days into her disappearance.

Cindy Li, 70, has been missing since November 9.

Li was found in a critical condition at her neighbour’s home in Sandringham around midday on Saturday November 20.

She had been missing since November 9, after not returning from her morning walk.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the house Li was found in was only searched 12 days into her disappearance.

“The first time it was searched by police was when she was located,” a police spokesperson said.

“As previously stated we do not believe foul play was involved and this view remains unchanged.”

The house was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period she was missing.

Police say Li remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“Our inquiries are ongoing in relation to her movements, and some of the circumstances surrounding this incident will not be clear until she is well enough to speak to police.

“Her health and wellbeing remains a priority for police and for privacy reasons we will not be commenting further at this time.”