KiwiRail boss Greg Miller quits amid culture complaints

KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller has resigned with immediate effect.

It comes after reporting by 1News about allegations of “archaic, sexist” and “bullying” behaviour by senior leaders at the organisation.

1News spoke to 16 current and former KiwiRail staff who were concerned about the leadership of Miller, who was promoted from board chair to chief executive in May 2019.

Read more: Allegations of bullying and sexism at KiwiRail

A number of senior staff left in recent months, and at least 11 senior female employees left since Miller became chief executive.

The allegations, which he has denied, have become a distraction, so it was in the best interests of him, his family and Kiwirail if he stepped down, acting chair Sue McCormack said.

"I have accepted his resignation and on behalf of the board, I thank him for his service to KiwiRail as chair and subsequently as group chief executive during a time of growth and unprecedented government support. "

Deputy chief executive Todd Moyle had been appointed acting chief executive.