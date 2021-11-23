How Covid-19 shots for kids help stop dangerous new variants

Nine-year-old Salome gets vaccinated in Louisville in the US. (Source: Associated Press)

Cadell Walker rushed to get her 9-year-old daughter Solome vaccinated against Covid-19 — not just to protect her but to help stop the coronavirus from spreading and spawning even more dangerous variants.

“Love thy neighbour is something that we really do believe, and we want to be good community members and want to model that thinking for our daughter,” said the 40-year-old Louisville mother, who recently took Solome to a local middle school for her shot. “The only way to really beat Covid is for all of us collectively to work together for the greater good.”

Scientists agree. Each infection — whether in an adult in Yemen or a kid in Kentucky — gives the virus another opportunity to mutate. Protecting a new, large chunk of the population anywhere in the world limits those opportunities.

That effort got a lift with 28 million US kids 5 to 11 years old now eligible for child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Moves elsewhere, like Austria's recent decision to require all adults to be vaccinated and even the US authorising booster shots for all adults on Friday, help by further reducing the chances of new infection.

The New Zealand government has indicated it is keen to vaccinate under-12s but this does not yet have approval in Aotearoa.

Vaccinating kids also means reducing silent spread, since most have no or mild symptoms when they contract the virus. When the virus spreads unseen, scientists say, it also goes unabated. And as more people contract it, the odds of new variants rise.

Lottery tickets

David O’Connor, a virology expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, likens infections to “lottery tickets that we’re giving the virus”. The jackpot? A variant even more dangerous than the contagious delta currently circulating.

“The fewer people who are infected, the less lottery tickets it has and the better off we’re all going to be in terms of generating the variants,” he said, adding that variants are even more likely to emerge in people with weakened immune systems who harbour the virus for a long time.

Solome Walker, 9, looks down at her bandage after getting her first Pfizer Covid-19 shot at a school in Louisville, Kentucky. (Source: Associated Press)

Researchers disagree on how much kids have influenced the course of the pandemic. Early research suggested they didn’t contribute much to viral spread. But some experts say children played a significant role this year spreading contagious variants such as alpha and delta.

Getting kids vaccinated could make a real difference going forward, according to estimates by the Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a collection of university and medical research organisations that consolidates models of how the pandemic may unfold.

The hub's latest estimates show that for this November through March 12, 2022, vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds would avert about 430,000 Covid-19 cases in the overall US population if no new variant arose.

If a variant 50% more transmissible than delta showed up in late autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, 860,000 cases would be averted. “A big impact,” said project co-leader Katriona Shea, of Pennsylvania State University.

Delta remains dominant for now, accounting for more than 99% of analysed coronavirus specimens in the United States. Scientists aren’t sure exactly why.

Another big unknown: Dangerous variants may still arise in largely-unvaccinated parts of the world and make their way to America even as US children join the ranks of the vaccinated.

Walker, the Louisville mother, said she and her husband can’t do anything about distant threats, but could sign their daughter up for vaccination at Jefferson County Public Schools sites on a recent weekend. Solome is adopted from Ethiopia and is prone to pneumonia following respiratory ailments after being exposed to tuberculosis as a baby.

She said she wants to keep other kids safe because “it’s not good to get sick”.

As a nurse leaned in to give Solome her shot, Walker held her daughter's hand, then praised her for picking out a post-jab sticker appropriate for a brave kid who just did her part to help curb a pandemic.

“Wonder Woman,” Walker said. “Perfect.”